Adjei Sowah should not be retained as AMA boss - NPP's Nii Okai

Politics of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A researcher and member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Vincent Nii Okai, has renewed calls to have the Mayor of Accra, Nii Adjei Sowa removed.



According to him, the Mayor does not deserve a second chance at the AMA because he is the worst-performing AMA boss in the history of the capital.



He alleged that the presiding member of AMA called a meeting to persuade Assembly members in Ablekuma South, Okaikwei South and Odododiodioo to sign a petition pledging support to the incompetent Mayor of Accra.



To him, "Any Assemble member or Constituency Executive who signs such a petition is equally incompetent and must be rejected by their electorates and Constituents.



"Adjei Sowah must not be mayor again. He must give way for a more vibrant and task-oriented Ga person who is more willing to take up the challenge,” he added.



He appealed for the current Mayor to be removed, so a new person is approved.



He indicated that the AMA boss is currently making people push an agenda on social media to make him more popular compared to the other persons being considered for the job.



He said if the Mayor was smart enough, he would have taken a bow from the race and save his battered intgerity.



"Adjei Sowah you have done nothing since you were appointed. You do not deserve a second chance. You have to go,” he declared.



Meanwhile, he has expressed optimism that Niibi Ayibonte and another woman, Madam Kwaatsoo Sackey would perfectly fit for the job.



He said should Niibi be appointed, he would be the first engineer and lawyer to take up the job.



He said if the woman is selected, she would be the first female Mayor for the capital.



"What men can do women can do better. She is courageous to hold that position and so, if she gets the job, we will be behind her.



"We need a new face for AMA. We competent people aside from Adjei Sowah. President Akufo-Addo should make the mistake of retaining incompetent Adjei Sowah. We have competent people and so, let us not retain the current Mayor,” he added.



He said Mr. Sowah was only interested in power and that was not the reason, he would have performed better than what he has achieved.