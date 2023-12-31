Adentan court stops 'all white/all black' parties on New Year's Day

General News of Sunday, 31 December 2023

Source: GNA

An Adentan Circuit Court has restrained three people from holding an ‘all-white or all-black’ attired party on January 1, 2024.



The three are Francis Ayenu, Dennis Tawiah and Michael Ayenu.



The police had gone to court to restrain the three individuals to avert clashes and disturbance of peace in Adenta, Accra.



The court said: “In the interest of upholding and ensuring public peace and order, and in the interest of protecting lives and property, the respondents, Francis Ayenu, Dennis Tawiah and Michael Ayenu; their agents, assigns, workmen, servants and any other person or group claiming through or under them are hereby restrained and or prohibited from organising, holding, carrying-on, executing, throwing or proceeding with the planned ‘all white/ all black’ event/party or other event name of description they may give it, and as planned for the 1st day of January 2024."



It also ordered that the owners and or operators of any event centre, location or premises connected to the planned/proposed event/party in issue cooperate with the Ghana Police Service in the full execution of the restraining order.



This directive was contained in a restraining/prohibition order.



The Circuit Court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah granted the ex-parte motion after Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo of the Ghana Police Service moved it on December 29, 2023.



The Police said on December 19, 2023, it received intelligence that two factions namely Francis Ayenu on one side and Dennis Tawiah together with Michael Ayenu were planning to organise an event dubbed: “All Black Attire wear or All White attire” on December 28, 2023, and January 1, 2024.



According to the Police, one Francis Ayenu, an interested party, went to the Adenta High Court and issued a writ and also filed an injunction against the other partners to prevent them from organising any event on December 28, 2023, and January 1, 2024.



The Police said, however, “even though the processes had been served on the defendant, they went ahead to hold the event on December 28, 2023, in flagrant disregard to the powers and authority of the High Court, Adenta and they are again planning to hold the second event on January 1, 2024, despite the pending injunction.”



It said Police intelligence revealed that Francis Ayenu and his group were also planning to organise the same event at the same venue on January 1, 2024, and use “land guards” to disrupt the event of Dennis Tawiah and Michael Ayenu.



The Police argued that “if the planned action is executed, there would be a total breach of peace”.



The Police, therefore, prayed the court to restrain Francis Ayenu and Dennis Tawiah together with Michael Ayenu and their agents as well as any other person associated with the organisers of the event from carrying out the planned event on January 1, 2024.