Addai-Nimoh ends NPP vetting today

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will today, Thursday, July 6 put an end to its journey of vetting its ten flagbearer hopefuls with Francis Addai-Nimoh.



A former MP for Mampong and flagbearer aspirant of the NPP, Francis Addai-Nimoh joins 9 other flagbearer hopefuls who have already been vetted.



Already, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, a former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey, a former Minister of Trade, Alan Kyerematen, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, a former General Secretary of NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, a former Energy, Minister, Boakye Agyarko and businessman, Kojo Opoku have all been vetted.



The NPP commenced the vetting of the possible presidential candidates of the party on Monday, July 6, 2023.



The vetting committee for the NPP's presidential primaries comprises Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye as its chairman, Osei Bonsu Amoah as the spokesperson, Evans Nimako as secretary, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, Stephen Abankwa Sekyere, Lord Oblitey Commey, Frank Davies, Rita Talata Asobayire, Hackman Owusu-Agyeman and Adelaide Ahwireng as the committee's members.



The New Patriotic Party will hold its National Delegates Congress in August to shrink the number of flagbearer aspirants from ten to five before the primaries in November to select the eventual winner of the flagbearer race.







