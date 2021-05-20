Adansihene denies allegations he is neck-deep in galamsey

General News of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

Adansiman Progressive Association (APA), a pro-development group aimed at driving home infrastructure for the well-being of locals within the Adansi enclave, has accused the Paramount Chief of involvement in galamsey.



The group says its claims are pivoted on the current state of water bodies in Adansi as it explains the major river that serves as the only source of water for people of Adansi, River Gyemi, has now been destroyed.



This situation, the group fears, could lead to a looming acute water crisis.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma on Thursday, May 20, Organiser for APA Akwasi Aboagye told host of the show that “our investigation and series of checks have revealed that Adansimanhene Opegya Kotwere Bonsrah Afiyie II is neck-deep in the very menace Otumfuo and President Nana Akufo-Addo have been preaching against”.



He further indicated that “on March 22, a team of police together with section of the Adansi Progressive Association arrested some artisans at a mining site”.



“After the arrest, the miners alleged that the site they are working belongs to Adansimanhene. Aside that incident, we have factual proof that point fingers at the Omanhene for his involvement in galamsey. So we will call on the Overlord of Ashanti Kingdom Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to swiftly intervene and save the water bodies in Adansi and its adjoining communities.”



Meanwhile, Adansimanhene Opegya Kotwere Bonsrah Afiyie II has refuted the allegations.



He made this clear at a press conference at the his palace in Fomena.



Public interest advocate Frank Aboagye Danyansah, who is also a native of Adansi, has also shot down the allegations.



He goes on to allege that the convener of APA, Akwasi Aboagye, is alien and should not be taken seriously.



Mr Danyansah explained that “I am not sure this so-called Akwasi Aboagye is a true native of Adansi because he won’t have tarnished the image of his paramount chief. Again, he is even an embattled member of the Adansi Progressive Association because the executives have expelled him on grounds of extortion and impersonation, a man without credibility. Why must you even give him such a big platform to perpetrate lies?” he quizzed.



Mr Aboagye Danyansah urged the public to disregard the palpable lies of Akwasi Aboagye and treat it with the contempt it deserves because Adansimanhene is a true patriot who wouldn’t go against the orders of Asantehene and the president.