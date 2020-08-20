Regional News of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Source: GNA

Adansi youth plead for installation of divisional chiefs

The youth are calling on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to install chiefs for the four vacant divisions

The Adansiman Progressive Association (APA), a youth group of the Adansi State, has appealed to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to help install chiefs for the four vacant divisional stools in the area.



According to them, the absence of substantive chiefs in the Ayaase, Bodwesango, Akrofuom and Akrokeri divisions of the Adansi State, was seriously impeding the socio-economic development of the area.



Addressing a press conference at Obuasi, Mr Akwasi Aboagye, National Organizer of the Association, said the installation of the chiefs would also end the activities of regents, who were now overseeing traditional matters in the Adansi State.



He said the continued absence of chiefs on the four divisional stools was making it absolutely impossible for the State to meet as a traditional council to deliberate on issues that would bring development to the people.



“The four Divisions, Ayaase, Bodwesango, Akrofuom and Akrokerri that have no chiefs are causing severe pain to the people of Adansi,” Mr. Aboagye stated.



“At the moment Adansiman cannot meet as a Council because of the absence of the four Divisional Chiefs,” he reiterated.



Mr Aboagye pointed out that members of the Association were very much concerned about the way the regents on the vacant stools were administering the affairs of the divisions.



He alleged that the regents were not doing anything to improve the welfare and development of the people in their respective areas, but rather, engaging in illegal sale of stool lands for their personal gains.



Mr Aboagye said the absence of Adansiman during Asanteman traditional council meetings was regrettable and pleaded with the Asantehene to intervene as he did for the Edubiase division, to enable the other four vacant stools to get their chiefs.





