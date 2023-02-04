Adam Mahama’s murder: I’d be happy if Afoko is kept far from me – Witness tells court

General News of Saturday, 4 February 2023

John Ishmael Afoko, a senior brother to Gregory Afoko has told the High Court in Accra that he would have been “a happy man” if the accused person is kept far from him so “I can have my peace.”



According to him, they virtually could not sit together for five minutes without picking up quarrels but that could not deter him from speaking the truth in court about his brother’s alleged involvement in an acid incident that caused the death of the late NPP Chairman Adams Mahama.



Gregory Afoko, first accused, and Asabke Alangde, second accused, have both pleaded not guilty to two charges of Conspiracy to commit murder and murder.



They are both on remand and are standing trial for the murder of New Patriotic Party’s Upper East Regional Chairman Adams Mahama following an alleged acid incident on May 20, 2015.



Afoko, being the first accused had opened his defence after the prosecution called 16 witnesses to close its case. Afoko after testifying himself, called John Ishmael Afoko, his brother who was present when he was arrested and has also closed his case.



On his final day in the witness box, on Thursday, February 2, the Prosecution led by Mrs. Marina Appiah Opare, a Chief State Attorney on her last question to Ishmael Afoko during cross-examination put it to him that, “because you and A1 (Gregory Afoko) are from the same parents and he is your beloved younger brother, you have come to this court to throw dust into the eyes of this honourable court just to save your brother, the first accused person Gregory Afoko.”



In his response, the witness said, “My Lady there, Whenever we meet virtually, every five minutes we quarrel. I would have been a happy man if he is kept far from me so that I can have my peace.”



He added; “but the truth must be said. So this is the truth I have told the honorable court about what I know” about the incident.



Father’s medication



Under Cross-Examination, the prosecution also put it to him “that before the arrest of A1, you administered your father’s medication to him whenever A1 was not at home but the witness disagreed.



He said he was the one that administered the medication when the first accused was arrested with “the help of my brother who is a Neurologist, at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, Dr. Alex Akisibadek Afoko.”



He disagreed with the prosecution’s suggestion that when he arrived home that evening on May 20, 2015, his father had not already had dinner.



He said it was not correct that he was not at home so he could not tell when his father had his dinner, “because of the conditions of our dad by 6 his dinner was always ready.”



When the prosecution again put it to him that on May 20, 2015, because he was away from home there was no way he could tell when his father was fed with his dinner, the witness explained.



“I just told this court that because of his health conditions by 6:00pm, dinner was always ready for him. When I entered home to listen (watch) to 7pm news his table had been cleared which means he had eaten."



Asked to tell the court around what time the first accused arrived home, he said “If my memory should serve me right, Metro TV news normally lasts for an hour so not quite long after the first accused arrived.”



Sandema shrines won't forgive me if I lied



At this point, the Chief State Attorney accused him of being untruthful to the court.



But in his response, the witness said, “You saw the oath I swore before this honourable court here yesterday (Wednesday) that all the shrines in Sandema I pacify them so I don’t joke with them. I know what they can do to me if I lie.”



The prosecution also accused the witness that, “in spite of the oath you swore in this court yesterday (Wednesday, February 1), you have been very very very untruthful in most of your responses before this court today, (Thursday’ February 2).



The witness replied, “I’m very very very truthful to this court and to myself.”



The witness also told the court that the police took away the keys to the room of the accused person when he was arrested.



He also intimated that there were no splashes of acid stains on the raincoat (tracksuit) of the accused when the police picked it up on May 21, 2015.



According to EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Correspondent, Murtala Inusah, following the conclusion of the cross-examination, the first accused person closed his case.



The case has been adjourned to February 13 for Asabke Alangde, the second accused to open his defence.