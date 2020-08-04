Regional News of Tuesday, 4 August 2020

Source: GNA

Adaklu-Waya livestock traders asked to ensure environmental cleanliness

Cattle. File photo

Mr Francis Nicholas Asamani, Adaklu District Director of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has asked traders in the Adaklu-Waya livestock market to keep the environment clean.



He said environmental cleanliness was a necessary preventive measure against the COVID-19 pandemic and urged the traders to remain healthy and productive.



Mr Asamani said this when the Commission visited several markets in the District including the livestock market to sensitise traders on the need to adhere to the health safety protocols to curb the spread of the virus.



The Director said the war against the novel coronavirus could be worn through a collective effort and therefore urged the citizenry to play their role effectively to support the government in its drive to stem the pandemic.



The Commission also visited some registration centres in the District to educate both the registration officials and registrants to observe the needed protocols of social distancing and wearing of masks.



Mr Asamani urged them to wear their nose masks correctly as that was one of the surest ways of preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.



The Director commended the health personnel in the District for discharging their duties effectively in fighting the COVID-19 and urged the residents to give them the maximum support.



He urged assembly members to continue to sensitise their electorates on the dangers posed by the virus and the need for them to join the fight against it.



Mr Asamani advised the citizenry to eschew the act of stigmatisation against the novel coronavirus patients, saying the act was not helpful in the fight against the pandemic.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.