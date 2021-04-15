Adaklu MP donates 100 bags of cement to ADASEC

Politics of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: GNA

Mr. Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament for Adaklu, on Wednesday presented 100 bags of cement to the Adaklu Senior High School at a brief ceremony at Adaklu Waya.



The cement was to enable the school complete a water reservoir project being undertaken by the School.



He also pledged to donate 25 bundles of roofing sheets and galvanised pipes to enable the School to construct a pavilion to be used as classrooms.



Mr. Agbodza also pledged to support the School to build bungalows for the teachers to enable them stay in the school to play their supervisory roles of the students effectively.



He bemoaned the lack of classrooms and teachers bungalows, which he said were a hindrance to effective teaching and learning.



The MP advised the students to take their studies seriously and focus on their vision for the future.



He told them that it was only through education that they would become the future leaders of the country.



Mr. Agbodzah reminded them that COVID-19 was still around so they should always observe all the safety protocols.



Mr. Bartholomew Hosu, Headmaster of the School, thanked the MP for the item saying it came at an opportune time and pledged that it would be used for the intended purpose.



He appealed to individuals and organisations to emulate the shining example of the MP and assist the School acquire more classrooms.