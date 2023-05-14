Adaklu Dorkpo Basic School cries for classroom block

Regional News of Sunday, 14 May 2023

Source: GNA

Teachers and pupils of the Adaklu Dorkpo District Assembly Primary School in the Volta Region have appealed to the



Government to prioritise the completion of the classroom block being constructed for the school.



The six-unit classroom block has been built up to the roofing level but has been abandoned by the contractor.



Mr William Akpator, the Head teacher, made the appeal through the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of the commissioning of a two-unit teachers’ quarters for the school.



He disclosed that the six-unit block has an office, store and staff common room, being funded by the Coastal Development Authority.



He said, according to the contractor, he stopped the work because all efforts to receive payment from the Government proved futile.



The GNA observed that the only two-unit classroom block for the school is a ramshackle, and not conducive for teaching and learning.



Kindergarten one and two are being paired in one while class one is occupying the other one.



Classes two to six had their classes under trees on the compound, Mr Akpator said.



He said anytime it rained, they were forced to ask the pupils to go home, describing the situation as worrying.



Mr Governs Kwame Agbodza, the Member of Parliament for Adaklu, when contacted, said he was aware of the situation and doing everything possible for work to resume on the project.



“Adaklu has no gold nor oil deposits, so our total development lies on the quality of education we give our children to enable them to bring out their best,” he said.



The GNA observed the school had a lot of desks, which were not being used and packed under a shed with a fence around it.



The 320,000 Ghana Cedis teachers’ quarters, the first of its kind in the Adaklu district, was funded by Mr Agbodza with his share of the MPs Common Fund.



Mr. Stephen Ayim, a spokesman for the community, told the GNA that residents were contributing money to build another shed for the school.



Adaklu Dorkpo is a deprived community with a population of about 200 people who are predominantly subsistence farmers.