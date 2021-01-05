Politics of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Source: 3 News

Activities of NPP similar to armed robbers – Akamba

NDC National Organizer, Joshua Akamba

The National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Akamba has said that activities of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2020 elections were similar to that of an armed robbery.



Akamba alleged that “the NPP is dangerous. People that can shoot people just in the name of changing figures are dangerous to our society”.



The NDC Organizer made these allegations in an interview with Onua TV’s 100 Degrees hosted by Kwame Tutu on Monday, January 4, 2021, while reviewing the 2020 elections.



“Those who voted for us are chasing us for their votes to be counted so it’s not easy like that until it is turned around,” he said.



He said, “the anger of a Ghanaian is strong. Akufo-Addo went on Rambo style in Techiman South and other places to change figures”.



“The behaviour of NPP is similar to the activities of armed robbers. Look at Techiman South…where elections were just about to be declared, they came and shot civilians so that they can change the results”.



He accused the media of failing the nation because they supported the wrongdoing during the elections.



“Journalists are failing all of us. The EC came to announce their figures…what did you see. You were ready to declare fall results but you were not ready to verify yourselves”.



Mr. Akamba said the NDC won the 2020 election but the NPP wants to steal the mandate from them.



“I think that President Mahama won this election convincingly. We won the election but the NPP stole it. We won it because all over the places, we won in parliamentary elections”.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.