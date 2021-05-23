Actions taken against operatives not punitive enough - Sammy Gyamfi

General News of Sunday, 23 May 2021

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, is calling for more punitive actions to be taken against the National Security operatives involved in the case of physical assault against a Citi News journalist, Caleb Kudah.



Following an investigation initiated by the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, following what has now been established as unlawful torture on the journalist, the immediate perpetrators have been withdrawn from the ministry.



As part of the process, they are expected to face disciplinary actions in their respective initial offices but the NDC executive doesn't think it is enough to serve as a deterrence.



Sammy Gyamfi made this known on the Saturday, May 22, 2021, edition of NewsFile on the JoyNews channel, and monitored by GhanaWeb.



He explained that while the move by the ministry is quite commendable, it does not fully address the issue of punishment that should have been meted out to the individuals of the National Security.



"It is refreshing that there's been some reform, that the response from the leadership of the National Security apparatus. What happened to Caleb is condemnable and terrible, and at least, it is good that we are beginning to see the National Security apparatus show some concern and take some measures to deal with the issue but clearly, the actions that have been taken, as we are being told, are not deterrent enough and cannot be sufficient for the crime that those officers committed.



"We are talking about officers who physically assaulted an innocent journalist and so if you are just talking about the reversion of their secondment and basically releasing to of them to the institutions that they belong to, I mean, that is no punishment at all.



"What is expected is that punishment that is punitive enough, will be meted to these unscrupulous officers," he explained.