Action Chapel International host 2024 Easter Convention

Religion of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: Action Chapel International

Action Chapel International will host its 2024 Easter Convention from Wednesday, March 27 through April 1, 2024, at the Prayer Cathedral on the Spintex Road, Accra.



The six-day event on the theme "Open Doors" has Bishop Michael Pitts from the USA, as the Special Guest, together with a powerful team from the Prayer Cathedral.



The event, hosted by Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, General Overseer of Action Chapel International, is to commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.



Archbishop Duncan-Williams said” the death and resurrection of Jesus is central to Christianity. If we want to love God deeply, we must thoroughly understand the profound meaning of Palm Sunday, Good Friday, and Easter Sunday.”



He said the resurrection of the Lord Jesus stands at the centre of our hope as Christians and because Christ rose, “we know His death on the cross accomplished its saving purpose as the once-for-all sacrifice for sin. Moreover, because Christ is risen, we who are in Him have the hope of a glorious resurrection,” he Archbishop added.



The details of the convention are as follows:



- Wednesday 27th March – 6:30 PM

- Thursday 28th March – 10 AM & 6:30 PM

- Friday 29th March – 10 AM & 6:30 PM

- Sunday 31st March – 7 AM & 10 AM



The convention will end with a family fun day on 1st April, where congregants will socialize and network with each other to create solidarity and strengthen family bonds in the church. There will be fun, games, soccer, basketball, bouncy castles, trains, pools, and fellowship, with music and good food.