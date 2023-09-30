Acid victim narrates how she was turned away by nurses after being rushed to the hospital

General News of Saturday, 30 September 2023

A young Ghanaian woman named Nadia who suffered an acid attack has disclosed how she was mistreated by nurses at an undisclosed hospital.



Narrating her ordeal to Fiifi Pratt of Kingdom FM, Nadia who is also an indomie seller said on the day she was taken to the hospital for treatment, the nurses on duty at the time looked unready to listen to her plea but were quick to tell her that there was no bed for admission.



Recounting what led to her predicament, she said "I stood at Nyamekye junction waiting to get a car to Kasoa but didn’t get one so I decided to instead get one to Mallam and then continue my journey from there. I then proceeded to the overhead after I couldn't a car at the station."



She added that “While standing there, I received a call from a friend who wanted me to do something but I told her I wasn’t around and just after the call, I felt something like water poured at my back but I thought it could be someone drinking water and mistakenly poured some on me because I was beside a gutter but I realised that it wasn’t water because my skin was melting and my dress was also tearing apart. Then I turned to see what it was then I saw something like a small gallon that was thrown by someone. I saw the person running away after and I realised he was a man but I didn’t see his face.”



“Then I started taking off my dress to wipe off not knowing it was acid. Then I began shouting for help because my skin kept melting. I was even naked. The people who came to help me were the ones telling me that it was acid until a driver took me to a hospital to receive treatment,” she told Fiifi Pratt.



Nadia said upon arrival at the hospital, her predicament worsened as health practitioners on duty didn't attend to her.



"When we got to the hospital, the nurses were standing upstairs and asking me what the problem was. When the driver told them my issue, they immediately said there was no bed and that they should take me away... I was so surprised and I asked the driver to leave.



"On our way, we met a lot of people still gathered at Mallam junction where the incident happened and they asked if I didn't get a place in the hospital and I said no then they asked the driver to take me to Korle-Bu," she told Fiifi Pratt.



Watch the video below:





