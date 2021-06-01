Achimota vs Rastafarian boys: Students yet to report to school after court's ruling

General News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

• The authorities of the Achimota school have asked media houses to leave the premises of the school after attempts to speak to school authorities on the return of the two Rastafarian students



• Security officials of the schools say they have not sighted the two students on campus



• The school looked calm and quiet upon the arrival of the news team



The two Rastafarian students Tyron Marhguy and Oheneba Nkrabea are yet to report to the Achimota Senior High School after the court's ruling on May 31, 2021.



The two boys were denied admission to the Achimota School over their failure to trim their dreadlocks.



The school authorities justified the move with claims that it is against the rules of the school to admit students with dreadlocks, thus if the student must be admitted, he must conform to the rules of the school.



The two, Tyrone Marghuy and Oheneba Kweku Nkrabea, through their parents, filed suits urging the court for enforcement of their fundamental rights to education.



After some months of legal battle at the High Court (Human Rights Division), the court yesterday, May 31, 2021, ruled that the boys be admitted by Achimota Senior High School.



A day after the court's ruling, security men at the school told GhanaWeb the boys are yet to report to school.



According to the school security, the two students have not been sighted on campus.



Attempts to speak to the management of the school proved futile since the media was held at the gate and were refused entry.



Meanwhile, the atmosphere of the school looked calm and quiet upon the arrival of the news team.



The Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court has ordered Achimota School to admit the two embattled Rastafarian students.



The Court presided over Justice Gifty Agyei Addo ruled that the fundamental human rights of two students cannot be limited by the rules of Achimota School.



