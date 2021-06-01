Achimota school issue has damaged our children - Parents

General News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

A parent of one of the Rasta students who won the case against Achimota school, has said the development has damaged the children psychologically.



The two Rastafarian students who sued the Achimota school for refusing to admit them, Oheneba Nkrabea and Tyrone Marhguy won the case against the school on Monday.



They were denied admission into Achimota school until they cut off their dreadlocks but they filed a suit against the school.



But the court ordered Achimota school to admit them.

Speaking on the News 360 on TV3 Monday May 31, the parent said “We want him to go to school in a proper order because they have been damaged psychologically.



“The school is not just for academic training. The school is to groom them into being good human beings".



“We have just gone through a battle that has damaged the children.”