Achimota’s defense may not be solid for an appeal – Tyron Marhguy’s father

General News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Father of one of the Rastafarian students rejected by Achimota School, Tyrone Marhguy, has expressed that while he expects the Achimota School to appeal the case involving his son, Tyrone Marhguy, and one other Rastafarian student, he doubts Achimota can make a case to overturn the court’s ruling.



Tyrone shared that he held this opinion because of what he observed during the court proceedings on the matter.



According to him, Achimota’s defense “wasn’t that strong”.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he expressed: “For Achimota to appeal the case, that is for sure. They could but I am not really sure that they are definitely going to do that because it would be back-to-back and we will be going back to the same process again.



Secondly, in my opinion, their defense wasn’t that strong so I don’t think they will be going back there with some kind of lousy reason to appeal”.



Achimota School became the center of debate when it refused to admit two Rastafarian students. This saw a section of the Ghanaian public criticizing the school authorities with others standing with them.



It can be recalled that the GES rescinded its decision to allow Achimota School admit the Rastafarian students and subsequently threw its support to the school for refusing to admit the students.



In recent news, however, the Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court has ordered Achimota School to admit the two Rastafarian students, after the two sued the school’s board of Governors, the Minister of Education, Ghana Education Service and the Attorney General to enforce their fundamental Human Rights.







