‘Achimota School is playing delay tactics to frustrate us’ – Father of Tyrone Marhguy

General News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

The family of one of the Rastafarian boys who were initially denied admission to begin their academic year at the Achimota Senior High School says it will not give up, despite attempts by the Institution to freeze the High Court’s order.



The Achimota School on June 1 stated that it disagrees with ruling of the Human Rights Court and, thus, has directed its lawyers to appeal against the decision ordering it to admit Tyrone Marhguy and Oheneba Nkrabea.



The school has since backed down on its earlier decision, saying “while the Board remains committed to the appeal against the High Court ruling, it will withdraw the application for a stay of execution pending the determination of the appeal by a higher court.”



The Father of Tyrone Marhguy, Tereo Marghuy, thinks the Achimota school is only interested in a ploy to delay the enrollment of, and frustrate his ward.



He said: “I think it’s rather so sad…if the Judge based her ruling on [the Constitution] and Achimota says no, we’re not taking it, then I think they are just trying to pamper themselves too much, which is not supposed to be.



"I know it is kind of a delay and frustration tactic so that we get frustrated and give up and that is exactly what they want us to do and that is what we are not going to do.”



Speaking exclusively to UniversNews, he said they are ready to engage in a legal tussle with the school, hopeful that things would work in their favor.



"…I don’t think it’s going to be that easy for them [to win] because it wasn’t just a day’s sitting, it took nearly two and a half months and the Judge has taken her time to go through all the documents before she made her ruling.







"So if Achimota wants to go and appeal, they are welcome. We’re ready, we’re just looking how far they are going to drag this,” he added.



Meanwhile, “we’re looking to see that we get the letter that has to be signed by the Judge. As soon as we get it, we’re going to also get authorization from the court signed by the Judge that we can [enroll our children in Achimota school]…we will take them there and see what is going to happen.”