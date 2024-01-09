Achimota School had a good reason to drop me from the NSMQ team – Tyrone Marhguy

General News of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Exceptionally intelligent Rastafarian former student of Achimota School, Tyrone Iras Marhguy, has dispelled rumours that he got dropped from contestants that represented Achimota School in the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) because of the initial controversy regarding his admission into the school.



Due to the fact that Master Marhguy had been initially denied admission into the school over his refusal to cut his dreadlocks but was later admitted on the orders of a High Court, people speculated that the school victimized him by not making such an exceptional student a part of the final team that represented the school in the quiz competition.



But Master Marhguy has explained that he did not have a major requirement for the quiz competition – he did not study biology – and even though his remarkable performance in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry got him an initial place in the long list of contestants, the school had to, in its best interest, drop him from the final team for his deficiency in Biology.



“I got into the first fifteen and was in the team. But moving forward, it was still Biology. Regardless, it was as if he couldn’t afford to not have biology because it would put everything on the other contestant [the only person who studied Biology]. And if that’s the case, we are going to have a problem with the Problem of the Day [a round in the quiz competition]. If it is a biology question, it is a catastrophe because I can’t do anything. I can just watch him. Alright, I was learning the Biology and all that but they [ those who were eventually selected] had been doing it for about three years,” Master Marhguy revealed in an interview with the media.



He also acknowledged the key role played by Achimota School in his success at the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) and the Science and Math Olympiads. He explained that even though he put in his best, the contribution of his former school was integral to his success.



