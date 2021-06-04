Achimota-Rastafarian Saga: Rescind decision to appeal – NUGS to Achimota School

General News of Friday, 4 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The leadership of the National Union of Ghana Student (NUGS) has implored Achimota School to abort its decision for an appeal after the high court ordered the school to admit the Rastafarian students.



According to the NUGS president Yiadom Boakye Emmanuel, there is the need for the school to abide by the dictates of the ruling of the High Court.



He added that NUGS frowns on any appeal that the school will make with regards to thwart the court ruling.



“We urge Achimota School and its Board of Governors to abide by the dictates of the ruling of the High Court. A decision we agree with and strongly believe is in line with the letter and spirit of the 1992 constitution on matters of freedom of religion and the manifestation of same, and the right to education. The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) therefore frowns on the decision to appeal”.



Mr Yiadom Boakye also pleaded with the educational institution to create a conducive environment for the students to catch up on lessons missed.



“Achimota School has the right to Appeal but must be mindful of the psychological trauma they are causing the students, who, if the appeal continues will be living in anxiety of their fates by the end of the Appeals Courts Hearing. This is not right and should not continue.



We appeal to the school to take steps to avail the students to a Counselor during their initial stay in school” he added.



The NUGS president further stated that his outfit will come to the aid of the students if and if any act of victimization is detected.



“To end with, NUGS will be monitoring the progress of the students and if any act of victimisation is detected, the student union shall not relent to rise to the aid of them by any means possible. We wish Tyrone Marhguy and Oheneba Nkrabea well in their most desired pursuit to study in Achimota School”.







