Achimota/Rastafarian Ruling: I would've taken my kids to a different school - Opanyin Agyekum

Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea, one of the Rastafarian students, reported to school on Thursday following a court ruling in their favour.



It may be recalled that the two students: Tyrone Marhguy and Oheneba Nkrabea school sought legal action against Achimota School after they were denied admission following their refusal to cut their dreadlocks per school regulations.



They asked the court to, “declare that the failure and or refusal of the 1st Respondent (Achimota School Board of Governors) to admit or enroll the Applicant on the basis of his Rastafarian religious inclination, beliefs and culture characterized by his keeping of Rasta, is a violation of his fundamental human rights and freedoms guaranteed under the 1992 constitution particularly Articles 12(1), 23, 21(1)(b)(c)”.



They further prayed the court for "an order directed at [Achimota School] to immediately admit or enroll the applicant to continue with his education unhindered'' and also sought compensation for the ''inconvenience, embarrassment, waste of time, and violation of his fundamental human rights and freedoms".



This created an intense debate with some relating it to discipline and religion.



Subsequently, the Human Rights Division of the High Court, on Monday, May 31, 2021, ruled in favour of the students.



A section of the public is wondering the kind of relationship the Rastafarian students and their parents will have with school authorities and friends following the court case. Some pundits prefer to take their wards to another school despite the ruling for the kids to have a friendly environment.



Dean of the School of Performing Arts of the University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum, also known as Opanyin Agyekum agrees with them.



Speaking in a panel discussion on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo', Opanyin Agyekum said he wouldn't have sent his children back to Achimota had he been in the parent's shoes.



"I wouldn't have allowed them to go; I would have taken them to a different school to avoid name-calling from other students and an uncomfortable attitude from some teachers" he indicated.







