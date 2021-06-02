Achimota-Rasta students’ case: Go to Court of Appeal if you're not happy - Pratt to Achimota School

General News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., has hailed the High Court ruling for two Rastafarian students to be admitted at the Achimota school.



In March this year, Achimota School issued admission letters to the two students but indicated that they would only be enrolled on condition that they shave their dreadlocks in accordance with the school’s academic regulations.



Parents of the Rastafarian students, Tyron Iras Marhguy and Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea, refused to cut their children's dreadlocks but sued the Achimota school, the Minister of Education, Ghana Education Service and the Attorney General.



The applicants asked the court to “declare that the failure and or refusal of the 1st Respondent (Achimota School Board of Governors) to admit or enroll the Applicant on the basis of his Rastafarian religious inclination, beliefs and culture characterized by his keeping of Rasta, is a violation of his fundamental human rights and freedoms guaranteed under the 1992 constitution particularly Articles 12(1), 23, 21(1)(b)(c)”.



They also requested "an order directed at [Achimota School] to immediately admit or enroll the applicant to continue with his education unhindered'' and also sought compensation for the ''inconvenience, embarrassment, waste of time, and violation of his fundamental human rights and freedoms".



Following the law suit, the Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court presided by Justice Gifty Agyei Addo ordered Achimota School to admit the students, ruling that the fundamental human rights of two students cannot be limited by the rules.



Touching on the issue on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Kwesi Pratt commended the Rastafarian parents for not resorting to violence but acting according to the law to seek justice for their children.



To him, the action by the Rastafarian parents is a good step stressing the law has taken its course.



He held that it is about time that the rules of the various schools in Ghana were set to favour all parties irrespective of their religion.



"It's time for us to adopt the right policies that if you're a Christian, you can live with it. If you're a Muslim, you can live with it. Even if you don't believe in any religion, you can also live with it," he stated.



Mr. Pratt also called on the management of the Achimota school to seek an appeal if they are not happy with the court ruling.



"If the school authorities are not happy, if the Ghana Education Service is unhappy, if Attorney General's department is not happy; all they can do is to go for an appeal. When they go for an appeal and we will comply with the Appeal Court ruling."



