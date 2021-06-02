Achimota-Rasta saga: A brilliant child must not be judged by his or her hair - Ako Gunn

General News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Deputy National Communications Officer, National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Ako Gunn, has opined that a child who is brilliant must not be judged by the hair.



Reacting to the Rastafarian students and the Achimota school brouhaha, he said, “the Rasta boy had distinction, those with short hair had 32 and the rest. we are not racing with anybody; however, a brilliant child must not be judged by the hair".



The family of Tyrone Iras Marhguy and Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea, who were denied admission into Achimota School although they were both placed in the school by GES, sued authorities of Achimota Senior High School for discrimination on the basis of his dreadlocks.



They asked the court to compel Achimota School to admit him for the purposes of his education.



But on Monday, May 31, 2021, the Human Rights Division of the High Court, presided by Justice Gifty Agyei ordered Achimota School to admit both students.



Justice Gifty Agyei Addo ruled that the fundamental human rights of the two students cannot be limited by the rules of Achimota School.



After the ruling, the management of Achimota School said it will appeal the High Court’s decision ordering the school to admit the two Rastafarian students who were denied admission because of their dreadlocks.



However, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has also urged the Achimota School to hold on to its decision to appeal the High Court’s decision ordering the school to admit the students.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, with Co Host, Abena Dufie Asare Adjepong, Ako Gunn said going to contest the High Court’s ruling on the matter is very wrong on the side of the Achimota School.



“Let us be welcoming, and let us see Ghana as one Nation. It is not the fault of anyone to determine their religion, unless you are at a certain age, and you can take Christ, that is a personal decision. But before then, you are under the instruction or guidance of parents. And so, we plead with them on their decision to appeal on the ruling,” he said.



He also urged school authorities and all to respect the religion of others since everyone has the right to their religion.



“They say we have freedom of worship in Ghana, why should we discriminate against other religions? Why should we say we accept Christianity, Islam but we have refused to accept the others,” he quizzed?



“Achimota school should not behave as if they are the unique out of the lot. Accra Academy has admitted some Rasta Students, other schools are accepting it, why not Achimota. Are the rules governing the school above that of the country? Let us allow a level playing field to guide our walk,” he added.