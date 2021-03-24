Achimota Rasta Students Brouhaha: Nana Akomea chides GES

General News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: Peace FM

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea has taken a swipe at the Ghana Education Service for its dramatic volte-face after directing Achimota school to admit two Rastafarian students.



The management of Achimota school refused the two students opportunity to be enrolled on grounds that they haven't cut their dreadlocks, asking them to act according to the school rules.



A parent of one of the students took the issue to Facebook and gingered discussions on social media.



The Ghana Education Service (GES), taking note of the school's decision, ordered the management to accept the students with their dreadlocks but at a meeting with the students' parents and the school management on Monday, March 22, the GES rescinded its decision.



The GES supported the Achimota school policy that the students must cut their dreadlocks before they go to the school.



Speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Nana Akomea slammed GES over their earlier directive to Achimota School to accept the students.



To him, the GES undermined the authorities of the school.



"If Achimota school has made a decision that the Ghana Education Service feels is wrong, they should have called them first and directed them to withdraw their decision. But if you give them order and it circulates in the media and everywhere that the Ghana Education Service has given Achimota school an order, then you have downplayed them and also undemined the authority of the school authorities including the students. So, the Ghana Education Service should exercise restraint before taking certain actions next time," he said.



He advised the GES not to repeat their action and asked the Service to make standard rules for all public schools in the country.



"Those rules should take into account our culture, religion and so forth, that gives us the Ghanaian identity . . . "