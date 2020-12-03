Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Source: GNA

Accused and complainant charged before court

The accused were charged with stealing

There was drama at an Accra Circuit Court when two persons, an accused and a complainant were both charged before it.



The two namely Emmanuel Ahadzi a scrap dealer is the accused while Kwame Badu a mason is the complainant.



Ahadzi has been charged with two counts of stealing while Badu is facing a charge of causing harm.



Ahadzi pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing and was convicted on his own plea.



He was sentenced to pay a fine of GHS360 in default serve a day in prison for stealing a coal pot belonging to Badu.



The court also noted that Ahadzi had already spent four days in cells.

It again sentenced Ahadzi to another GHS 360 fine on count two or in default serve 30 days imprisonment.



Sentences, however will run concurrently.



In the case of Badu, he pleaded not guilty and the court admitted him to bail in the sum of GHS 40,000 with two sureties to reappear on January 11, next year.



Prosecuting, Inspector Samuel Ahiabor said Ahadzi resides at Ashaiman whiles Badu resides at Community 18.



Prosecution said on March 11, this year at about 1220 hours, Police in Community 18, received information from the National Control Room of the Police headquarters, indicating that a young man was being beaten by another person.



The Police proceeded to the scene and found Ahadzi in a pool of blood with deep cuts all over his body.



He said the Police also found Badu wielding a metal part of a pick axe at the premises of “God is here Power Ministries” church.



Prosecution said the head pastor of the church however narrated that Badu was seen fiercely beating Ahadzi with the pick axe and all efforts to restrain him proved futile.



According to the prosecution, Badu said he caught Ahadzi after he had stolen his coal pot and pick axe.



Prosecution said, the Police arrested Ahadzi and Badu and sent Ahadzi to the Klagon Medical Center where he was treated and later detained.



They both admitted the offence in their respective cautioned statements.

