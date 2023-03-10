Accra experiences ‘minor’ 2.8 magnitude earth tremor

General News of Friday, 10 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) has reported that there was a 2.8 magnitude earth tremor on Friday, March 10, 2023.



According to a statement signed by the Acting Director-General of the Authority, Isaac Kuuwan Mwinbelle, the tremor was felt in areas including the Accra High Street, Ridge, and some other parts of the Central Business District of Accra.



“On Friday, 10th March 2023, an earth tremor event occurred at 09:49am in parts if the Greater Accra Region.



“The event had a magnitude of 2.8 on the Richter scale.



“The epicenter is located 1.5km offshore near James Town in Greater Accra Region. The recorded magnitude is indicative of the extent of the tremor. The earth tremor is a minor one and so it is not expected to cause damage.



“The tremor was slightly felt in High Street, Ridge and some other parts of Accra Central,” the statement said.



The statement continued that the tremor is only a natural occurrence, making it difficult to predict.



The Authority added that while it is committed to monitoring such events, it has begun an education and sensitization exercise to inform the public on same.



See the statement below:







AE/WA