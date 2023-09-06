Accra Zongo Chief hosts grand durbar to highlight rich heritage

Regional News of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha

Sabon Zongo, a suburb of Accra, witnessed an extraordinary gathering on Sunday, September 3, 2023, as Greater Accra Zongo Chief, Sarki Alhaji Yahya Hamisu Bako, led the largest Durbar of Chiefs and International Hausa Day celebration.



Thousands of people from diverse backgrounds attended, including the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Shaributu, Chiefs, opinion leaders from various Zongo communities nationwide, political party representatives, and traditional authorities from Osu and other Greater Accra Region traditional areas.



This momentous event, organized by the Zongo Youth Association under the patronage of Sarki Alhaji Yahya Hamisu Bako, operated under the theme "Our Culture, Our Heritage, Our Identity."



Several individuals were recognized and honoured for their significant contributions to Zongo's development. Notable awardees included Hon. Abdul Latif Dan, Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central; Jefferson Sackey, Deputy Communications Director at the Presidency; Edwin Elikem Amenyeawu, Constituency Youth Organizer of the NDC and Ebenezer Nii Naa Nettey, the former MP for Ablekuma Central.



The Durbar featured a captivating showcase of Hausa tradition and culture, complete with horse riding and other cultural displays. Its primary objective was to celebrate and promote the rich cultural heritage of both the Zongo and Hausa communities in Ghana.



It also aimed to foster unity among Zongo tribal Chiefs and share the history and culture of various tribes within Zongo Communities.



The Zongo community comprises diverse tribes, including Kotokoli, Moshie, Dagonba, Wala, Kusuntu Zabarma, Songai, Hadarawa, Gurushie, Mamprusi, Frafra, Fulani, and more, all united by the common language of Hausa.



Notably, the Hausa language holds the distinction of being the first language broadcasted on Ghana Broadcasting Corporation Radio and is recognized as an international language.



During the Durbar, critical challenges facing the Hausa communities and Zongo residents were addressed, with a focus on finding solutions for the future.



Alhaji Alhassan Sule provided a brief historical overview of the Zongo community in Accra, emphasizing the importance of education and proper upbringing for children.



Hajia Fati Alhaji Rashid, the Magajiya of Greater Accra Zongo Chief, called upon parents, particularly women, to prioritize their children's education and upbringing to ensure their usefulness to society.



Sarkin Samiri Zongo Ankara, Alhaji Salim Abokin Ango, stressed the event's role in educating and uniting Zongo and Hausa youth regarding their culture, tradition, and history.



Marafa of the Greater Accra Zongo Chief, Alhaji Imurana Adamu Bako, expressed concern about the treatment of Zongo residents when acquiring national documents such as passports and National Identification Cards.



He appealed to the government to streamline these processes, citing awareness of the people's history and urging authorities to address this frustration.



Ben Abdullah Banda, the coordinator for Zongo Development Fund, assured attendees that his office was diligently addressing these document-related challenges.



He emphasized the need for educating Ghana Immigration on Zongo's history and urged Zongo youth to prioritize education for a brighter future.



