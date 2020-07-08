Regional News of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha, Contributor

Accra Zabarma Chief calls on Sultan of Kumasi

It was a blend of Hausa and Zabarma tradition, sharing of ideas and business interactions as the cabinet members of the Kumasi Zango Chief, Sarki Sultan Umar Farouk received the Greater Accra Zabarma Chief, Sarki Pro-Umar Abubakar Tanko and his entourage in the company of the Greater Kumasi Chief of the Zabarma and his cabinet.



The gathering which was held at the Kumasi Zango Chief's palace was centred on peace and unity among the Zango youth, cultural and opportunities yet to be exploited by the two Chiefs.



The Waziri of Kumasi Zango Chief welcomed the Accra Zabarma Chief with the history and achievement of the past Chiefs as well as the current.



History revealed that the main priority of Kumasi Zango Palace is education and support to the Zango communities nationwide.



Sultan Umar Farouk advised chiefs within the Zango communities to adopt programs that would continue with the development of the human resource, and also projects that are beneficial to the people in their various communities.



On his part, the greater Kumasi Zabarma Chief Alhaji Amadu Abdullah recounted the good relationship that existed between them and pledged to continue to keep the candle burning and shining.



The Accra Zabarma Chief proposed for collaboration between the Zabarma community in Kumasi and the Zango community in the areas such as capacity building, science and girl-child education and expressed his gratitude to the Kumasi Zango Chief for the warm reception.



The Greater Accra Zabarma Chief again called for deepened mutual collaboration in the future.



The two Chiefs furthermore appealed to Chiefs and Imams to encourage their community members to go and register in the ongoing voter identification card registration exercise.



The Waziri of Accra Zabarma Chief, Alhaji Musah Soroko thanked the entire cabinet of the Kumasi Zango Chief for the warm reception accorded to them.

