Accra–Kumasi Highway: Eight contractors to get to site by June 15

Regional News of Saturday, 3 June 2023

Source: GNA

Eight local contractors engaged by the Government in 2022 to undertake the construction of some four major by-passes on the Accra-Kumasi Highway are expected to mobilise to the site by June 15, 2023.



This was disclosed during a pre-commencement meeting between Kwasi Amoako-Attah, Minister of Roads and Highways, and the contractors.



The eight contractors are Justmoh Construction Limited (Osino South Bound Carriageway-Lot 1), First Sky Limited (Osino North Bound Carriageway-Lot 2), Hardwick Limited (Anyinam South Bound Carriageway-Lot 3), and Nag Fairmount Co. Limited (Anyinam North Bound Carriageway-Lot 4).



The rest are Memphis Metropolitan Limited (Enyeresi South Bound Carriageway-Lot 5), Resources Access Limited (Enyeresi North Bound Carriageway -Lot 6), Joshob Construction Co. Limited (Konongo South Bound Carriageway-Lot 7) and Kofi Job Company Limited (Konogo North Bound Carriageway-Lot 8).



The by-passes include the 11.6Km Osino by-pass, the 6.1 Km Anyinam by-pass, the 10.6Km Enyiresi by-pass, and the 13.5Km.



It forms part of the ongoing efforts by the Government to dualise the Accra-Kumasi Highway to reduce vehicular traffic and accidents as well as enhance the free movement of goods and people.



Speaking at the meeting, Amoako-Attah noted that the construction of the by-passes was a major priority of the government.



He thanked the contractors for their “continuous partnership with government for the development of our nation’s infrastructure”.