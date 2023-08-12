Accra High Court to rule on motion to freeze Cecilia Dapaah's bank accounts

General News of Saturday, 12 August 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Financial Division of the High Court, Accra, is set to hear an application filed by the Special Prosecutor for confirmation of its decision to freeze seven bank accounts of former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah.



Court documents filed by the OSP on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, and a letter the office wrote to two banks (names withheld), read “with immediate effect direct the freezing of the bank accounts and investments of Cecilia Abena Dapaah with your bank pending investigations into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of your customer. This order takes immediate effect and shall apply to any account and financial assets held by the within-named persons with any branch of your bank.



Until this order is revoked or lapses, your bank shall not allow any transaction on the accounts and investments without the written authority of the Office of the Special Prosecutor…”



The OSP per the documents took the action in accordance with section 38 of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959).



Per the OSP’s document, Cecilia Dapaah has seven accounts (three and four respectively) with two separate banks.



She is still being investigated by the OSP for corruption and corruption-related offences following the revelation that she was keeping more than $1 million in her Abelemkpe home.