Accra Academy plunged into darkness as ECG disconnects power over debts

General News of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Teachers and students of Accra Academy Senior High School have been stranded following the disconnection of power supply to the school by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) on Monday, February 20, 2024.



According to the authorities of the school, the power cut which had left the entire campus in darkness on Monday night was due to the school owing ECG for power supply.



Speaking in an interview with Citi News, a teacher described the event as the saddest day in his 31-year-long career.



“Today is the saddest in my life as a teacher who has worked for over 31 years. I’ve never seen this anywhere,” the teacher who spoke on condition of anonymity bemoaned.



Further describing the situation as painful, he noted that even teachers who live on campus and are on prepaid metres have had their power disconnected.



He underscored that the school has no responsibility in settling electricity bills and thus called on the government to ensure that the issue is settled with ECG to bring about the restoration of power supply to the school.



GA/SARA