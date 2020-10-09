General News of Friday, 9 October 2020

Source: GNA

Accident claims one life at Akatsi

The victim died on the spot and his remains have been deposited at the Akatsi morgue.

Ali Hamidu Tahiru of Akatsi believed to be in his 30s on Wednesday lost his life in an attempt to cross the Akatsi by-pass stretch of the Accra-Aflao highway.



Chief Superintendent, Mr Joseph Atsu Dzineku, Akatsi South District Commander of Police in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said preliminary investigations at the accident scene revealed that the fully loaded STC mini bus with registration number GN 74-48-15 was heading towards Accra when the incident occurred.



Mr Dzineku disclosed that the deceased was riding a blue coloured Hajue Escort motorbike with registration number M-18- 20 from Akatsi Anyieheme and was making an attempt to cross the Accra-Aflao highway at Vivo Energy to Agbedrafor, when he mistakenly run into the oncoming STC bus.



