Access to opportunities will not be based on politics, ethnicity or family – Mahama assures

The Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has said if he is voted for to become the next president of Ghana, he will create an environment that will support all Ghanaians irrespective of their political affiliations and ethnic backgrounds.



He said he will do his part to provide opportunities for all as he will be aiming to provide one million jobs for Ghanaians.



“Let me end by thanking you once again for joining me tonight for this engagement on jobs and entrepreneurship. We are poised to address unemployment and to help entrepreneurs to overcome the challenges which stifle their progress,” he told a group of businessmen as part of his campaign activities.



“Access to opportunity under my administration will not be based on your political colour, ethnicity or family. We will do our part as a Government and provide opportunities for all and we invite the private sector to join us as we create 250,000 jobs every year – One million jobs in four years for Ghanaians."



“We have thoroughly considered the programmes and projects and approaches. They are feasible and innovative: The Big Push, Tax cuts for jobs and massive investments in agribusiness. Vote for me on December 7 and let us create jobs and transform our nation together.”



He added “Job creation will not only be the burden of entrepreneurs and the private sector. This explains why we have conducted a thorough Human Resource Gap (HR Gap) study into the public sector."



“The analysis shows there is more room for graduate employment in the public sector as well. The Ghana Health Service has a human resource gap of 76,795."



“The Ghana Education Service has a gap of 98,650 and altogether, the security services – Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Prison Service, Ghana Police Service and Ghana Armed Forces – have over 100,000 job vacancies."



“NABCO and the youth in temporary employment within the public sector and graduates can be assured of permanent employment based on the Human Resource Gap Analysis we have conducted.”

