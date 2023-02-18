Accept responsibility that your fiscal recklessness brought us here – Ablakwa to NPP

General News of Saturday, 18 February 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has slammed the government wondering why it has regused to accept responsibility for the current economic crisis.



He noted that the current crisis we are facing as a country was caused by what he described as discal recklessness on the part of the government.



“We keep blaming external factors. Why are we the only country in Africa going through a Debt Restructuring Programme? Are we saying these external factors did not affect others? We have a Finance Minister who refuses to take responsibility.”



“Instead of him [Finance Minister] to tender in a resignation, he has come here to offer dubious explanations,” he said on the floor of Parliament on Thursday.



He also stated that according to his records, government spending increased by GH82 billion between last year and this year.



“How can this be the case, especially at a time government is demanding money from pensioners and individual bondholders?”



“I support a demand for a resolution by this house that the pensioner bondholders, individual bondholders should be exempted from this draconian Ken Ofori-Atta, Bawumia, and Nana Addo inflated debt exchange programme.”