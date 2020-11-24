General News of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Source: GNA

Aburihene confers 'maawerehene' title on Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Otubuor Gyan Kwasi, Aburihene and Adontenhene of the Akuapem traditional area, has conferred the title 'maawerehene' on President Akufo-Addo for delivering on his promises to Ghanaians.



At a durbar held in honour of President AkufoAddo, at Aburi as part of his two-day campaign tour of the Eastern Region, Otubuor Gyan Kwasi explained that the title maawere meant "oman no were nyinaa hye ne mo" to wit 'the nation’s trust is in you' and presented him with a rich kente cloth and a Gye Nyame stool as a signal of his new title.



The Chief specifically mentioned the implementation of the free SHS policy as a key promise delivered, which had benefited many Ghanaians and had paved the way for education not to be the preserve of the rich and affluent in society.



President Akufo-Addo reiterated that he was seeking another four-year term based on the conviction that he had delivered on his promises and needed more time to consolidate the gains made.



He said a vote for him on December 7, would be an endorsement for the good works of the NPP under his administration and appealed to the electorates to go all out to cast their vote to ensure that he was not only retained but won overwhelmingly.



The President, who is visiting about 10 constituencies and districts in the two-day tour has already canvassed for votes at Nkawakw, Osino, Kwabeng, Anyinam, and Tafo and is scheduled to visit Asuogyaman, Yilo, and Manya Krobo to end his tour of the region.



At Begoro, where a disqualified aspirant of the NPP was contesting independent President Akufo-Addo reiterated his stand that he would not support any NPP member who was going independent in the elections and called on the electorate to vote massively for the incumbent MP, Mr Okyere Agyekum to continue the good works.





