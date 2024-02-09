Abura Traditional Area: Council of chiefs stand solidly behind Emintsinminim Otu XI

Regional News of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

On Friday, February 2, 2024, in response to a purported letter being circulated by one Kwame Sasah about Emintsinminim Otu XI, the eminent Chiefs of Abura Traditional Council held a press conference.



At the press conference, the Abura Chiefs rubbished the supposed letter and said it contained "bogus allegations only sought to dent the reputation of the Aborahen."



The chiefs entrenched their belief in their paramount chief and pledged their undying allegiance to him.



The leadership of the Abrankor Nsona Royal Family were present.



Ebusuapanyin Nana Oprim Quansah and Ebusuabaatan Adwoa Essuon entreated the public and the media to disregard any letter that was being circulated by the Kwame Sasah, as he, as they stated, "is not in any way a member of the Abrankor Nsona Royal Family."



Both the chiefs and the family cautioned the media against misrepresented reportage and encouraged them to work with integrity.



