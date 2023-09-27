Abubakar Saddique Boniface: The only Akufo-Addo appointee standing by Alan?

General News of Wednesday, 27 September 2023

Abubakar Saddique Boniface, a former Member of Parliament for Madina has become the only national figure in the New Patriotic Party to openly stay with Alan Kyerematen following his decision to resign from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The former lawmaker was the only top-ally of the former trade minister who was present during the September 25 announcement by Alan that he will contest as an independent presidential candidate following his resignation.



Several MPs who were with Alan during his flagbearership bid openly announced that they did not agree with his position of leaving the party and running as an independent.



Among them deputy finance minister Abena Osei-Asare, Sylveter Tetteh of Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom and Davis Ansah Opoku of Mpraeso.



Boniface also told the media after Alan’s announcement that claims that his principal wanted to take the NPP into opposition were unfounfded.



Who is Boniface



Abubakar Saddique Boniface is a Ghanaian politician and currently Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President and a former minister for Inner cities and Zongo Development.



Btetween 2005 and July 2007, he was the Minister of Youth, Labour and Employment (Manpower, Youth and Employment).



In August 2007 Boniface joined the Ministry of Water Resources, Public Works and Housing as a government minister.



He obtained a B. A in Social Sciences from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, a postgraduate Diploma from Essex University U.K, an M.A in Economics from the Colchester University U.K, an M.A from Kofi Annan International Peace Training Centre, and an M.B.A from Exeter School of Business.