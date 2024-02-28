Abuakwa North NPP parliamentary candidate preaches party unity at thanksgiving service

Regional News of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Source: Boateng Kakape, Contributor

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Abuakwa North Constituency, Nana Ampaw Kwame Addo Frempong, on Sunday, February 25, 2024, joined party leaders in his constituency for a thanksgiving service for his victory in the January 27 parliamentary primaries.



Party constituency executives and supporters joined their parliamentary candidate at the Central Pentecost Church in Akyem Kukurantumi in the Eastern Region, where they sang, danced, and praised God for seeing them through the elections and granting them victory.



According to him, his victory and that of the NPP is the result of hard work and service to the people of Ghana.



He also thanked the constituents for reposing confidence in him and voting massively for him.



Nana Ampaw Kwame Addo Frempong also thanked God and the people of Abuakwa North Constituency for the peaceful conduct of the election in the area.



He mentioned that he went into the elections with great confidence in winning the primaries, taking into consideration the good works and projects he would undertake to improve the lives of the people.



He won the election by beating the incumbent MP, Gifty Twum Ampofo, by 222 votes against 202 votes.



Nana Ampaw Kwame Addo Frempong urged all delegates, executives, and party faithful to come together to work hard to ensure that the NPP wins the 2024 general elections.



Sammi Awuku, the Akuapim North parliamentary candidate, and Kingsley Agyemang, the Abuakwa South parliamentary candidate, among others, were present at the thanksgiving service.



