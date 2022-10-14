Abu Jinapor’s statement on the role of military in galamsey fight misconstrued – Lands Ministry

General News of Friday, 14 October 2022

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has stated that a statement by the sector Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor about the role of the Ghana Armed Forces in the fight against illegal mining (galamsey) has been misreported by a section of the media.



In a statement dated Friday, October 14, 2022, the Public Affairs Directorate of the Ministry said the the statement made by the minister at a press conference on Thursday had been misconstrued in some media reports.



“The attention of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has been drawn to publications in a section of the media to the effect that the military is to be blamed or held responsible for any failures in the fight against illegal mining. These publications attribute this comment to the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, MP, during his Press Update on the fight against illegal mining at the Ministry of Information on Thursday, 13th October, 2022.



“While the Ministry welcomes and commends the Ghanaian media for their interest and enthusiasm in matters involving illegal mining, for the avoidance of doubt, the Minister did NOT say the military is to be blamed or held responsible for any failures in the fight against illegal mining. What the Minister said was to the effect that the military has been put fully in charge of the operations on the ground. Accordingly, they are to carry out their mission without interference from any person whatsoever. They are to take instructions only from the military high command on matters relating to the ongoing operations, and in accordance with their established command and control structures,” the ministry said.



The ministry emphasised its confidence in the Ghana Armed Forces in leading the fight against Galamsey, saying it has “has absolute confidence in the professionalism, Capability and integrity of the Ghana Armed Forces to accomplish this mission.”



At the press conference on Thursday, the land's minister outlined various measures by the government to deal with the canker of illegal mining.



