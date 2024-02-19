Abu Jinapor appoints sacked deputy minister as Advisor on Special Projects

General News of Monday, 19 February 2024

The Minister for Land and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has appointed former deputy minister Benito Owusu-Bio as Advisor to the Minister on Special Projects within the same ministry.



According to a letter dated February 15, the appointee has been designated as Advisor to the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources on Special Projects, effective Monday, February 19, 2024.



The letter emphasized the importance of various special projects initiated by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources since 2021, aimed at efficiently managing the country's lands and natural resources while ensuring the well-being of the citizens.



Key projects mentioned in the letter include "the National Alternative Employment and Livelihood Programme (NAELP), the Ghana Landscape Restoration and Small Scale Mining Project (GLRSSMP), the Green Ghana Project, the Green Street Project, the reconstruction of the Appiatse community, the digitalization of the Lands Commission, and the Kumasi Sector 18 Redevelopment."



The letter added, "The appointee is deemed to possess indispensable institutional memory and competencies vital for successfully executing these projects."



Benito Owusu-Bio was among the 16 ministers and deputy ministers dismissed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on February 14, 2024.



