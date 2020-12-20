Politics of Sunday, 20 December 2020

Abronye launches scathing attack on NPP supporters

Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC), Bono Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party

The Bono Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe has described party supporters who engaged in skirt and blouse during the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections as ‘idiots’.



A footage that has gone viral captures a visibly angry Kwame Baffoe unleashing insults on some members of the NPP who he posited are to blame for the unimpressive performance of the party in the parliamentary polls.



The NPP failed to maintain the Majority status in Ghana’s 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic. In the election that was conducted on December 7, 2020, both NPP and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) secured 137 parliamentary seats apiece. Andrews Amoako Asiamah, an independent candidate won the Fomena seat and has declared his allegiance to the NPP.



The party had sanctioned Mr. Amoako Asiamah who entered Parliament in 2016 on its ticket for deciding to contest as an independent candidate following some disagreements with constituency executives.



On the back of suggestions that the NPP’s performance in the parliamentary election is below par, Kwame Baffoe, affectionately called Abronye DC argued that members who voted skirt and blouse are responsible for the ‘unfortunate’ development.



What baffles him is the incessant calls by some of these supporters for an appointment.



“You spew gibberish and later send Chairman a message that you want an appointment; you want your mother. Idiot!” he fumed with rage while stressing that executives of the party must not be attacked for the number of seats secured.



“You practice skirt and blouse but call for the head of Chairman Wontumi. You want him to resign? What have you done for the party? How did you vote? Why vote for our presidential candidate and fail to vote for the party’s parliamentary candidate? Are you sensible than Chairman Wontumi?” he asked.



“You voted for Nana Addo but voted for an NDC parliamentary candidate but you’re a member of the NPP. You’re now calling us to ask if it will be easy for the government with such parliamentary figures. It will be easy for your mother. Enough of the tomfoolery,” Abronye berated again.





