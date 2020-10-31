Politics of Saturday, 31 October 2020

Source: Peace FM

Abronye labels Asiedu Nketia as a 'pathological liar'

Abronye DC, Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP

NPP Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe Abronye DC has descended heavily on the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia saying he is a pathological liar and a shameful politician who takes delight in peddling falsehoods.



Abronye exposing the politics of lies and deceit by Asiedu Nketia said, in Aseidu Nketia's quest to reclaim his lost glory in the Bono Region he has been going around the region with a fake cheque claiming to be the ex-gratia of the NPP Parliamentary Candidates in the region.



But Abronye explained that this falsehood could only be peddled by Asiedu Nketia who's sense of logical reasoning doesn't match with his age because the tenure of the MP's are not yet over for them to be paid their end of service entitlements.



Chairman Kwame Baffoe Abronye disclosed this when he stormed Tain Constituency, the background of Asiedu Nketia with the regional retail campaign tour, areas visited were Nassana, Bepoase, Tanokrom and Atomforso.



He said the claims, made by the General Secretary of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia (aka General Mosquito), were a rehash of palpably false claims designed to tarnish the image of the candidates and court disaffection for them.



Chairman Abronye urged the electorates to be careful of propagandist like Aseidu Nketia as the elections get closer.



"There are some politicians out there who think people have short memories so they don't give a damn; even when the truth has been put out, they still proceed with the fallacies, the distortions and the lies, hoping that people will buy into it,” he noted.



He further outlined the many interventions Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration has implemented which includes planting for food and jobs, one district one factory, free electricity, free water, free education, scholarships for brilliant but needy students from deprived communities and some life-changing policies that are having a real impact on lives that would otherwise be neglected.



Abronye said President Akufo-Addo has performed creditably in his first term and everyone has received their share of the President's nationwide impactful interventions and Ghanaians have good reasons to back the President Akufo-Addo’s bid for another term.



Joining the entourage were Regional Secretary Kofi Ofosu Boateng, Parliamentary candidate also incumbent Member of Parliament Hon Gabriel Osei, 1st Vice Chairman Mr Joseph Mensah, DCE for Tain Charity Foriwa, Mr Albert Ameyaw Regional Campaign Team Member, Deputy Organizer Kofi Darko, Financial Secretary Mr Henry Oppong, Nassara Coordinator Bashiru Wahab, Communications Director Asare Bediako Seth, constituency executives among others.





