General News of Monday, 30 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Abronye DC safe after surviving gory accident at Jinijini

The car that was involved in the accident

Correspondence from Bono Region:



The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe on Sunday evening survived a gory accident on the Drobo-Berekum road in the Bono region.



The near-fatal accident occurred at the outskirt of the Jininiji township where the Tomato Processing Factory is located.



Abronye and his team were returning from a retail campaign tour in Drobo and Atuna, all in the Jaman South Constituency.



The Bono Regional Communications Director, Asare Bediako Seth who confirmed the news to Ghanaweb disclosed that the accident was caused by the recklessness of a driver who was not part of the convoy.



Asare Bediako Seth in a phone interview revealed that the “strange” vehicle manoeuvred and joined the convoy hitting the tail of one of the vehicles in the convoy.



According to him, the Toyota Hilux with registration number CR 1140-18 which had the Bono Regional the Second Vice of the party, Doris Asomah on board in the process somersaulted several times and landed upside down in the bush.

The Prado of Chairman Abronye with registration number GN 4656 Y was also badly damaged.



“Our convoy was involved in an accident just outside Jinijini just this evening. We were returning from a retail campaign in the Jaman South Constituency when a driver recklessly joined our convoy causing the accident. The vehicles of our Regional Chairman and Second Vice-Chairperson were involved in the accident but thankfully they all survived. They have been sent to the Holy Family Hospital in Berekum for treatment”.



Checks by Ghanaweb indicates that Chairman Abronye at the time of filing this report had been treated and discharged and was on his way to Sunyani.



Meanwhile, the driver whose alleged recklessness caused the accident is currently in the custody of the police in Berekum assisting in investigation.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.