General News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

About 15 MPs misbehaved, cut parliament some slack – Adu-Asare

play videoAerial view of parliament in session

Kojo Adu-Asare, a former lawmaker and the opposition NDC’s Director of Special Duties, has said condemnable as the January 7 incident in parliament was, the entire house should not be vilified.



According to him, there were many more lawmakers who did not participate in the violent altercations that took place in the early hours of the inauguration of the new parliament.



“There were so many others that did not take part in the so-called rowdiness, will you want to lump all of them together and say all parliamentarians were rowdy? Let’s judge the entire 12 hours of the incident but not use that combined one-hour of chaos to smear an entire house. Let us be measured.



“It creates the impression that the whole 12-hour process was laced with violence. They did a good job, they made good legal arguments, and it was beautiful because every lawmaker sought to advance superior logic.



“We saw them on TV and we saw those that also were quiet and composed throughout the session. We even saw those whose action engendered unity,” he said on Ekosii sen programme on Accra-based Asempa FM.



Condemnation has trailed the incidents that marred the speakership vote on January 7.



Several civil society groups have asked parliament to probe the episode whiles social media was flooded with condemnation.



