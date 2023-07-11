Aborting Gyakye Quayson's case will be 'political suicide' - Maurice Ampaw warns

Politics of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw says it will be discriminatory to discontinue the criminal case against the Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson.



There have been calls from some Chiefs in the Assin North constituency and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Attorney-General to discontinue the criminal case against Gyakye Quayson.



Dormaahene Osead­eyor Agyemang Badu II speaking at the Bono, Bono East, Ahafo and Western North regional version of the Professor John Evans Atta Mills Commemorative Lecture in Sunyani said:



“As a matter of urgency, I am appealing to the President of the Republic, if he has any role to play, that trial should be aborted, and the Attorney-General should as a matter of urgency file a Nolle Prosequi to end that particular decision and abort the criminal case against Mr Quayson”.



"Mr President, you know I love you, this matter cannot go on," he added.



Maurice Ampaw speaking to the issue in an interview on Neat FM's 'Me Man Nti' programme said: "politically, it will be suicidal to discontinue the case . . . in the first place, the platform Dormaahene stood on to make the appeal was wrong.



"Dropping the Criminal case will be highly discriminatory because there are a lot of other people facing criminal charges".



