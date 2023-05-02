Ablekuma Fanmilk is now a den of robberies, we need help -Residents

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 2 May 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Residents of the Greater Accra Region’s Awoshie Ablekuma Fanmilk (Ten Plot) neighbourhood are terrified as suspected gangs of armed robbers continue to terrorise them.



The residents claimed that these thugs attacked them while taking their money and other belongings.



As a result, the locals have petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Akufo Dampare, to intervene.



The locals reported that multiple complaints were filed to the Awoshie Ablekuma Police Station, but no results were obtained. The residents claim that this year has been a horrible year for them owing to robbery attacks.



One of the victims (name withheld) told Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Nyankonton Mu Nsem that he had been attacked multiple times and had several things stolen from his home.



He also revealed that the attacks had occurred in other houses.



He claimed that these suspected thieves attacked them with guns and other offensive weapons.



He bemoaned the fact that the situation had engendered dread and panic.



He said that the Police just reacted to their petition on Monday, May 1, 2023.



“I was a victim of these attacks.” Despite my home’s security systems, I’ve been robbed multiple times. These robber suspects arrive in our area armed with guns and other lethal weapons. They have also targeted other residences in the neighbourhood.



There was a string of robberies in the area just three weeks ago. We are unable to sleep. And the situation is not ideal. We also fear that some local youths and others have conspired and are working together to cause mayhem on us.”