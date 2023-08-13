Ablakwa warns Akufo-Addo to abort plans to send Ghana Armed Forces to Niger

General News of Sunday, 13 August 2023

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu has alleged that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government is seriously making plans to deploy Ghanaian troops to Niger, as part of the standby force by the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) to remove the country's new military leadership.



In a post shared on Facebook on Saturday, August 13, 2023, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said that President Akufo-Addo has a plan for Ghana’s contribution to ECOWAS' military intervention in Niger, that has not been approved by the Parliament of Ghana.



He added that it would be irresponsible for the president to go ahead with his plans, which would likely lead to a war in West Africa, without consulting the people's representatives.



“Akufo-Addo’s refusal to submit his Niger Policy to Parliament for thorough scrutiny by the people’s elected representatives is most undemocratic and awfully reckless.



“West African leaders who purport to be lecturing Niger on democracy must be seen leading by example at home.



“Ghana’s gallant soldiers must be kept far away from the looming bloodbath and escalating geopolitical confrontation which is bound to explode with far-reaching consequences for stability in an already volatile region,” he wrote.



The MP also said that the government is in no position to support the Ghana Armed Forces if the president goes ahead with his plan because the country is currently bankrupt.



He added that rather than waiting for coups to happen, ECOWAS leaders must wake up and take the needed steps to address the challenges facing the citizens of the member countries.



“Let’s shift focus from the symptoms and start addressing the real issues of bad leadership, corruption, endemic poverty, democracy that works only for a few cronies and fat cats, massive unemployment, lack of opportunity, state-capture, constitutional manipulation, compromised judiciaries, discredited institutions, neo-colonial exploitation, and a disunited Africa.”



The North Tongu legislator said that if nothing is done countries in the sub-region would continue to see military overtakes.



“Niger is not the first; and it may not be the last without an honest, appropriate, introspective, causative, leadership response,” he added.



Background:



The Authority of Heads of State and Governments of the Economic Community of West Africa State (ECOWAS) ordered the deployment of a standby force to Niger.



ECOWAS leaders gave the directive to the President of the Commission at Extraordinary Session in Abuja, Nigeria on August 10, 2023.



The Extraordinary Summit was convened as a sequel to the recent one held on 30th July 2023, following what ECOWAS describes as the illegal detention of President Mohamed Bazoum by the members of the Presidential Guard of the Republic of Niger on July 26, 2023.



The communique issued by the Authority reiterates its strong condemnation of the attempted coup d’etat and the continued illegal detention of President Mohammed Bazoam, his family, and members of his government.



Meanwhile, the military juntas in Burkina Faso and Mali have said that any forcible attempt to restore President Mohamed Bazoum in neighbouring Niger will be seen as a declaration of war on them.







