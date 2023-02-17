Ablakwa replies Kusi Boateng's contempt suit with more damning ‘revelations’

General News of Friday, 17 February 2023

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has released more documents on the secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Rev Victor Kusi Boateng; who he has accused of operating a dual identity for criminal purposes.



The new documents released were contained in an 85-page affidavit filed by Ablakwa's lawyers in opposition to the contempt application filed against him by Rev Kusi Boateng.



The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, was cited for contempt of court for his handling of a restraining order document barring him from publishing personal information and other documents of Rev. Kusi Boateng.



The motion for contempt, which was filed by Rev Kusi Boateng, indicated that the reasons Ablakwa gave for rejecting the document were not tangible.



According to the court document sighted by GhanaWeb, the MP said that he could not be served the document because he was on his way to Parliament but the House was on recess as at the time the order was being served.



It added that the MP also disrespected the court when he shared copies of the court order on social media.



The document, which was titled: “Motion on Notice to Commit the Respondent for Contempt of Court”, was seeking to get the MP imprisoned for contempt.



Responding to this contempt, the lawyers of Ablakwa in the affidavit which was sighted by GhanaWeb said that the persons who served their client the court documents were not bailiffs of the court which violates a recent order of Chief Justice Anin Yeboah dated November 7, 2022 that “only judicial service bailiffs are allowed to serve processes from the courts".



The lawyers went on to provide documents which are supposed to prove that Rev Kusi Boateng was operating a double identity.



The new evidence included voter registration details and a list of companies registered under the name Rev Victor Kusi Boateng as well as companies register under Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, tthe other name the clergyman is operating with.



The lawyers exhibited Kusi Boateng's 2016 Voter's ID Card which is in the name Victor Kusi Boateng and his 2020 Voter's ID Card which is in the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi with a different age.



Eight companies were registered under the name Adu Gyamfi with the Office of the Registrar of Companies and another eight under the name Rev Kusi Boateng.



