Ablakwa reacts to Johnnie Hughes’s apology

General News of Sunday, 14 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has responded to the apology offered by Johnnie Beresford Hughes following an assertion that the legislator had benefited from government scholarships.



In a tweet on April 14, 2024, the lawmaker said: “This apology is duly acknowledged. I have not, and shall never apply for or benefit from government scholarships.”



Background



Johnnie Hughes, a broadcast journalist with Media General, apologised to some persons whose names were captured on a document he shared via social media claiming that the listed persons were beneficiaries of a GNPC Foundation Foreign Scholarship Scheme.



Amid the furore about the awarding of scholarships by the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat to persons with affiliations to the government and New Patriotic Party, Johnnie Hughes shared a photo on Saturday, April 13, 2024, which captured the names of some key members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as beneficiaries of a GNPC Foundation Foreign Scholarship Scheme.



Among the names are Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, John Jinapor, Joyce Bawah Mogtari and Felix Kwakye Ofosu.



The publication by the journalist via his social media page triggered a series of denials from all the above-named persons with Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa hinting at the possibility of legal action.



As a result, Johnnie Hughes issued an apology to the persons named on the list albeit with an explanation that he did not impugn any wrongdoing on anyone by sharing the document.



“Friends, let me first of all state that my post with the caption "Odaseni" is without malice or ill intention.



“Perhaps, I should have added a few more words to the caption, "Odaseni", or maybe posed the question I had in my mind when I decided to make a post on what is now clear to a section of the public, as a calculated form of equalisation for The 4th Estate's 'SCHOLARSHIP BONANZA'.



“Since I was hesitant in doing same, and also for the fact that my post has been given many different interpretations and connotations for various reasons (including political), I owe it a duty to sincerely apologise to all persons who feel slighted by my post.



“Within the hour, I have given the same weight of prominence to the rejoinders of Hons. Ablakwa, Jinapor and Mogtari on the same post and have accordingly shared their respective posts while awaiting GNPC's official response.



“Unfortunately, I am unable to share my source as a Journalist and I take full responsibility for what I posted. Thank you,” he posted on social media.





This apology is duly acknowledged.



I have not, and shall never apply for or benefit from government scholarships. pic.twitter.com/okrErufDcP — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) April 14, 2024

BB