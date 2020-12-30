Politics of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Ablakwa ‘chases’ Jean Mensa for answers on Minority’s petition over Techiman South result

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has wondered why the Electoral Commission (EC) has refused to respond to a petition the Minority sent to them over the Techiman South election results.



The MP was wondering why the EC could give the NPP an opportunity for re-collation of the Banda constituency results but refuse a request by the NDC to do same to the Techiman South results.



He asked if the EC Chair Jean Mensa was waiting for the swearing-in ceremony to be held before she responds to their concerns raised.



He wrote in a post; “It is exactly a week since Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa assured the NDC Caucus in Parliament that she will study the content of our 6-page petition on the Techiman South fraud and respond “within the shortest possible time.”



"Guess she’s waiting to respond after swearing-in or?"



"This was not her attitude when the NPP petitioned on Banda and secured three re-collations."



"Her conduct is clearly not the standard expected of public officers under Article 296 of the 1992 Constitution."



"We sure will have a lot to talk about when she shows up in Parliament for Budget and Programme Approval."



"God save our Republic.”



The Electoral Commission (EC) last week acknowledged receipt of the Minority’s petition and apologized for their inability to meet them on Tuesday to receive it.



The Commissioner Jean Mensa in a letter addressed to the Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu assured the Minority that its doors are always opened to engage them.



It further indicated the Commission will study the petition and respond within the shortest possible time.



The MPs were prevented by the police from entering the premises of the EC on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.



They were at the EC to present a petition calling for the re-collation of the Techiman South constituency parliamentary results. It was the case of the Minority MPs that the NDC won the seat but it has been declared in favour of the NPP.





