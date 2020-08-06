Regional News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: GNA

Abiesi community appeals for re-shaping of their road

Travelers on the Abiesi feeder road near Marfo in the Eastern Region, have reiterated the call for the Ayensuano District Assembly and the Department of Feeder Roads to reshape their road.



Conducting journalists to inspect the bad nature of the feeder roads, Nana Kumi Abiesi, chief of Abiesi, described the roads as unmotorable and death traps.



The communities, according to him, include; Marfo – Aworoso – Zaano – Abiesi-Obonsu - ‘Y” Junction and Thomkrom.



The chief said roads along those communities were deplorable connecting Nsawam–Coaltar stretch of the feeder road.



He expressed fear about travelling on it, because of sharp curves, creating deep valleys, and muddy when it rains.



Some travelers and traders who also spoke to the GNA said if the assembly and the Department of Feeder Roads delay in reshaping the roads, bags of cocoa and foodstuffs would be locked up in the area and deny the farmers of their economic gains.

